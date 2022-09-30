Data recap: Rate hikes, war costs, pay increase

Amid the global uncertainty, the UK seems to have exacerbated its problem by announcing £45 billion in tax cuts and £60 billion worth of energy support to households and businesses over the next six months, which will be funded by borrowing. This news, along with a strengthening of the dollar, led to a sharp depreciation in its currency. With a strong intervention from the Bank of England, the pound has managed to stay stronger than the dollar despite the recent crashes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}