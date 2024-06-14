Data recap: Steady inflation, Sensex at record high, new MPs

Growth projections

6.7%: This is the average growth rate the World Bank has projected for the Indian economy from 2024 to 2026, making it the world’s fastest growing economy. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank projected growth rates of 6.6% for FY25, 6.7% for FY26 and 6.8% for FY27. In comparison, world growth is expected to be 2.6% in 2024 and 2.7% in 2025 and 2026. Even as India will be a bright spot, its growth over the next three years will be significantly less than 8.2% recorded in FY24.