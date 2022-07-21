Data recap: Rupee at 80, monsoon session

The rupee’s fall below the psychologically critical mark of 80 against the dollar for the first time in the spot market on Tuesday morning raised worries over its impact on the economy. But the Indian currency is not the biggest loser. While the rupee depreciated 6.6% between 18 February and 19 July, the euro, the yen, and the won saw much bigger slides. Currencies of emerging market competitors China and Brazil also weakened by 6.3% and 5.5%, respectively.