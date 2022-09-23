The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

Highway Roadblock

The progress in construction of highways has slowed over the past two years, after seeing an impressive progress in 2020-21, with 37 km being built per day. The pace fell to 29 km per day in 2021-22 and 19 km per day in the current financial year so far. The major reasons for the slowing are delays in land acquisition and rise in land prices. An extended monsoon in FY22 had also hit construction and is likely to have impacted the work this year as well.