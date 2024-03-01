Data recap: Spending survey, Q3 results, NSE

Trimming debt

After a two-year halt on new borrowings by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Centre is now considering prepaying a portion of its ₹3.4-trillion debt, a Mint report said. The move would enable NHAI to allocate more capital towards enhancing India’s highway network and reduce interest payments. Several of NHAI’s bond issues, including the last one in 2021-22, are set to mature between 2025 and 2030. The objective is to prioritize the repayment of these bonds before considering early exits for longer-term bondholders.