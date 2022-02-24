Data recap: Spike in oil prices, GDP forecast

₹ 15,000 crore: That's the amount the government is likely to infuse into state-run banks in the second half of March to help the lenders meet tighter capital-reserve requirements, Mint reported. Punjab and Sind Bank and Central Bank of India, the two banks still facing lending curbs, are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries. The government has infused more than ₹3.1 trillion since FY17 as several banks faced risks following the disclosure of huge amounts of bad loans.

