Data recap: Tax mop-up, Blackstone’s investment

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Centre’s tax collections finally got back on track in August and September, while private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc is making an entry into India's healthcare sector by acquiring controlling stakes in Care Hospitals and Kims Health.

Tax trends

After facing a slow pace in the first four months of the fiscal year, the central government’s gross tax collections have started showing healthier trends since August. While the 95.2% year-on-year growth in August was an outlier, the robust 15.9% increase in September gives a sense that the uptick is here to stay. This was mainly driven by direct tax collections. In the first half of the current financial year, tax mop-up has been 49% of the budgeted estimates, which suggests the government is on track to meet its aim set in the Budget.

Electric boost

The government is likely to cut import duties on foreign electric vehicles priced below $40,000 as they gain popularity in the country, Mint reported. All completely built-up (CBUs) vehicles priced below $40,000 now face an import duty of 70%, but the new policy could reduce it to 15-30% for EVs priced up to $25,000-35,000, officials said. While this could prove helpful to Elon Musk’s Tesla, which is looking to set a foothold in India, the concession may come with a clause of setting up local manufacturing for such products.

Billion-dollar deal

$1 billion: That’s the amount of the multi-layered deal that private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. has struck to acquire controlling stakes in Care Hospitals and Kims Health. This is the firm’s first investment in the Indian healthcare sector. Blackstone has acquired around 75% stake in Care Hospitals from TPG’s healthcare platform Evercare Health Fund for around $700 million, Mint reported. Care Hospitals, in turn, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in True North-backed Kims Health.

Bengaluru’s bets

There is no doubt that Bengaluru is currently one of India’s most sought-after cities, with an expansive environment for start-ups but it still bets its money on houses. Data on outstanding home loans shows that Bengaluru is the third-largest market, within touching distance of older and more established economic centres such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region, an analysis by howindialives.com shows. The total value of home loans outstanding for Bengaluru was ₹1.22 trillion spread across about 430,000 borrowers, as of March 2022.

Savings paradox

Indian households tend to be cautious when it comes to investments and lean towards sovereign fixed-income schemes. Data shows small savings schemes registered a 2.5 times year-on-year increase in the first half of the current financial year, another analysis by howindialives.com shows. Not only are these schemes deemed safe, higher-than-market interest rates also make them an attractive option. However, those high interest rates also make it much costlier to the government.

Making roadways

₹9,000 crore: That’s the amount the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the investment trust sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India, is planning to raise after Diwali through a mix of debt and equity, Mint reported. The amount will be allocated to acquire six highway stretches spanning 635 km. InvITs are instruments, on the lines of mutual funds, that pool money from investors and invest in assets that provide steady cash flows over time. Another round of fundraising worth ₹5,000-6,000 crore is expected in March.

Workforce woes

The information technology (IT) industry has been facing headwinds since the beginning of the year after the pandemic-led services demand subsided. The impact was felt on the workforce in India as well. A Mint analysis showed nine out of India’s top 10 software services firms, employing more than 2 million engineers, have seen their workforce shrink by 50,129 in the first half of the current financial year. This is the first time in 25 years that headcount in the top IT firms has declined.

Chart of the week: Festive fervour

The festival season is here, and it is that time when Indians loosen their purse strings to buy a lot of items from new clothes and gadgets to gold. According to an Axis My India survey, 67% Indians plan to spend money on clothes and apparel this festive season, while just 13% will purchase mobile phones.

