Data recap: Tax mop-up, Blackstone’s investment
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The Centre’s tax collections finally got back on track in August and September, while private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc is making an entry into India's healthcare sector by acquiring controlling stakes in Care Hospitals and Kims Health.