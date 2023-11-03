Data recap: Tax mop-up, Blackstone’s investment

Tax trends

After facing a slow pace in the first four months of the fiscal year, the central government’s gross tax collections have started showing healthier trends since August. While the 95.2% year-on-year growth in August was an outlier, the robust 15.9% increase in September gives a sense that the uptick is here to stay. This was mainly driven by direct tax collections. In the first half of the current financial year, tax mop-up has been 49% of the budgeted estimates, which suggests the government is on track to meet its aim set in the Budget.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}