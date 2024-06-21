Data recap: MSP hike, LIC property sale, IPO boom
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The government has announced hikes in minimum support prices of kharif crops, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plans to raise money from the sale of its plots and commercial buildings. As many as 55 companies are expected to go public in the coming months.