Data recap: Textile exports, IPO boom, gold loans

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. India's textile exports shrank 4.2% year-on-year in the first 11 months of the current financial year, hurt by adverse economic conditions in major economies. Fund-raising through initial public offers (IPOs) continues to be in the fast lane on D-Street for the third straight year as 56 companies propose to raise ₹70,000 crore in FY25.

Slowdown impact

India's textile exports slid 4.2% to $30.96 billion during April-February, data from the commerce ministry showed. The slowdown in major economies such as the European Union (EU), the US, and West Asian nations is believed to be the primary cause of this decline. Within the textiles sector, ready-made garment exports contracted by 11.4%, while jute exports saw a decline of 22.5%. European countries, led by Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, and Denmark, are the primary buyers of Indian ready-made garments.

IPOs galore

Capital-raising via IPOs remains robust for the third consecutive year. Next fiscal, too, 56 companies are planning to raise ₹70,000 crore, according to Prime Database. Of these, 19 companies have already obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise nearly ₹25,000 crore in FY25. Besides, 37 companies are awaiting Sebi approval to raise approximately ₹45,000 crore. In FY24, 265 companies went public and raised ₹90,878 crore through primary issuances and secondary sales. In FY22, a record ₹1.27 trillion was raised by 123 companies.

Borrowing goals

₹9.76 trillion: That’s the amount of state development loans (SDLs) raised by state governments so far in FY24, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. SDLs are bonds issued by states to manage their revenue and fund their fiscal deficit. However, the collections may yet again miss the annual target. For this year, the target is to raise ₹10.88 trillion. In the previous fiscal year too, the ₹7.78 trillion raised through SDLs had fallen short of the targeted ₹9.96 trillion. However, with a reduction in state fiscal deficits—due to higher tax collections and long-term interest-free loans from the Centre—the missed targets may not be much of a worry.

Leading the pack

India maintained its leading position among major emerging market (EM) economies in the February edition of Mint's monthly EM tracker, driven by strong domestic growth and a sharp rebound in exports. While the rupee's movement against the US dollar remained subdued, it outperformed its counterparts, as did the performance of the domestic stock market, contributing to India's overall score. The tracker, which evaluates 10 countries across seven indicators, gave India a score of 83 out of 100, while the Philippines (65) and Brazil (64) were the next in rank.

Rescuing firms

In FY24 so far, the number of insolvent businesses finding new owners surged as well-staffed bankruptcy courts expedited decision-making processes. By the end of February, various tribunal benches had endorsed 250 resolution plans, an increase from the 185 approved throughout FY23, a Mint report said. The acceleration coincided with the filling of vacancies in company law tribunal benches and regulatory changes by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, which aimed to enhance the efficiency of resolution processes.

OTT bill

52%: That's the rise in expenditure on over-the-top (OTT) content in 2023, the latest Ficci-EY Media and Entertainment Report showed. The increase was primarily fuelled by a twofold surge in rights values, constituting around 51% of the ₹12,500 crore OTT content spending. While 24% of total OTT costs were dedicated to acquiring film rights, only a quarter was allocated to original content, the report said. However, streaming platforms experienced minimal growth in total content hours, remaining steady at 3,000 hours compared to the levels in 2022.

Rising defaults

Regulators are expressing concern over the increase in defaults on gold loans, an article by howindialives.com explained. Earlier this month, the RBI imposed restrictions on IIFL Finance, the second-largest gold loan NBFC in the country, preventing it from disbursing fresh gold loans. According to a PTI report, last month the finance ministry had asked all banks to review their gold loan portfolios. The period during and immediately after covid-19 witnessed a surge in gold loans. However, the rapid expansion of gold lending also heightened the probability of an increase in non-performing loans. Consequently, the gross non-performing assets of gold loan NBFCs rose from 0.5% in 2021-22 to 2.3% in 2022-23.

Chart of the week: Happy math

Finland topped the world happiness rankings among 143 nations for the seventh consecutive year in 2024, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. While India's rank (126) remained the same as last year, the US fell out of the top 20 for the first time and was placed at 23rd.

Follow our data stories on the“In Charts" and“Plain Facts" pages on the Mint website.