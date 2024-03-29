Data recap: Textile exports, IPO boom, gold loans
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. India's textile exports shrank 4.2% year-on-year in the first 11 months of the current financial year, hurt by adverse economic conditions in major economies. Fund-raising through initial public offers (IPOs) continues to be in the fast lane on D-Street for the third straight year as 56 companies propose to raise ₹70,000 crore in FY25.