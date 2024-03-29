Data recap: Textile exports, IPO boom, gold loans

Borrowing goals

₹9.76 trillion: That’s the amount of state development loans (SDLs) raised by state governments so far in FY24, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. SDLs are bonds issued by states to manage their revenue and fund their fiscal deficit. However, the collections may yet again miss the annual target. For this year, the target is to raise ₹10.88 trillion. In the previous fiscal year too, the ₹7.78 trillion raised through SDLs had fallen short of the targeted ₹9.96 trillion. However, with a reduction in state fiscal deficits—due to higher tax collections and long-term interest-free loans from the Centre—the missed targets may not be much of a worry.