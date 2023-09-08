Data recap: Travel slump, services growth, fuel spike
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The purchasing managers’ index for the services sector showed a slowdown, the number of international passengers checking into India's airports reclaimed its pre-pandemic highs, and aviation turbine fuel turned costlier. The Centre approved funds for a new scheme to roll out 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities.