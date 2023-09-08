Data recap: Travel slump, services growth, fuel spike

Hydro goals

₹3.1 trillion: That is the potential value of investments proposed by contenders for pumped storage projects (PSPs) in the country, Mint reported. NHPC, Tata Power, Adani Green Energy and JSW Energy are among the companies that have proposed to build these PSPs, with capacity totalling up to 39 GW. In PSPs, excess energy is used to pump water to an upper reservoir when power demand is low, and water is released to turn a turbine when demand rises. Some companies, including Tata Power, Adani Green Energy, and JSW Energy, have already signed memorandums of understanding with certain states to ramp up PSP capacity.