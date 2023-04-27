Data recap: Underpaid workers, RIL Q4 results3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:24 PM IST
- India jumped two spots in March to rank second among major emerging economies after China
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Attrition rates decreased for major IT services firms in the last quarter of 2022-23 but continued to be high around 20%-plus. India jumped six spots in its logistics performance, and a high share of Indian workers feel underpaid despite getting generous salary hikes last year.
