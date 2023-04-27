Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Attrition rates decreased for major IT services firms in the last quarter of 2022-23 but continued to be high around 20%-plus. India jumped six spots in its logistics performance, and a high share of Indian workers feel underpaid despite getting generous salary hikes last year.

Climbing Ranks

India jumped two spots in March to rank second among major emerging economies after China, according to Mint’s latest Emerging Markets Tracker. The tracker provides a summary of economic activity across a selection of large emerging economies based on seven high-frequency indicators. India’s performance got a boost from having the best purchasing managers’ index among peers, cooling inflation, and controlled forex movement.

Money Saved

The income tax department’s cost of tax collection dropped to a 20-year low of 0.53% of the total ₹14.12 trillion collected in the fiscal year 2021-22, Mint reported. More technology-enabled oversight of economic activity and a widening net of taxes deducted at source (TDS) have helped cut these costs. Over the past two decades, the cost of tax collection has gradually decreased from around 1.4% to less than 0.7% on most occasions in the last 10 years.

Widening Horizons

That's the number of wide-body aircraft that IndiGo is seeking to buy in a bid to expand its international operations, Mint reported, quoting sources. This will be the first time the airline will be ordering wide-body aircraft to enter long-haul operations. As of December 2022, IndiGo’s fleet had 302 planes, including 288 on operating lease and 14 owned by itself. The order may not be as large as that of Air India, which made a historic order of 470 aircraft earlier this year.

Attrition Dip

India's top software services firms are expected to see a drop in attrition rates from the current 20%-plus levels to as low as 16% in the coming quarters due to the impact of hiring freezes, Mint reported. In Q4, four of India’s top IT firms: Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro reduced attrition to 20.9%, 20.1%, 19.5% and 19.2%, respectively. However, net addition of employees was vastly low when compared with the same quarter a year ago, when these firms hired 11,000-35,000 people.

Making Headway

India moved up six places to rank 38th among 139 countries in the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index report, owing to significant investments in logistics infrastructure and related technology. The index score is determined by averaging a country’s performance across six components: customs, infrastructure, shipments, competence and quality, timeliness, and tracking and tracing. However, India’s ranking is three places lower than it was in 2016.

All Green Flags?

That is the net profit of India’s largest company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in the just-ended fiscal year 2022-23. RIL’s Q4 results were broadly in line with analysts’ estimates, and Reliance Jio and the company’s oil-to-chemical businesses were a success. The retail segment of RIL has also continued to add new stores. Despite the strong 2022-23 earnings, some investors were not impressed citing high net debt in the last six months and elevated capex as reasons.

The Jordan Rule

The recent film Air traces the journey of Nike’s Air Jordan shoe range, which was inspired by basketball player Michael Jordan. Air Jordans were a huge financial boon for the US sports goods manufacturer, and also shaped the sector for decades, according to a recent Plain Facts feature by howindialives.com. Nike earned $126 million selling Air Jordans in the very first year. Athlete-based shoe lines then became a template for all companies.

Chart of the Week: Unpaid Time

Indian workers are the most likely to feel underpaid despite receiving among the most generous pay hikes last year, showed the latest ADP Research survey results. About 69% of Indians said they felt underpaid. Meanwhile, they also put in about 10 hours of unpaid overtime in a week, the highest globally.

