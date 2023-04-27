Data recap: Underpaid workers, RIL Q4 results

That's the number of wide-body aircraft that IndiGo is seeking to buy in a bid to expand its international operations, Mint reported, quoting sources. This will be the first time the airline will be ordering wide-body aircraft to enter long-haul operations. As of December 2022, IndiGo’s fleet had 302 planes, including 288 on operating lease and 14 owned by itself. The order may not be as large as that of Air India, which made a historic order of 470 aircraft earlier this year.