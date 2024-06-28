Data recap: Uneven rains, Adani’s capex, wheat stock curbs
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
NEW DELHI : Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Despite arriving early, the annual monsoon rains have been deficient in June so far, while the government has imposed stock limit on wheat to control price rise. The Adani Group is planning to nearly double its capital expenditure in 2024-25.