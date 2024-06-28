Data recap: Uneven rains, Adani’s capex, wheat stock curbs

Trade tales

After a gap of two years, China overtook the US to become India's leading trading partner in 2023-24, although with a small margin, mainly due to a 19.8% decline in imports from the US. India's trade relationship with the two countries is quite contrasting. While the trade with China is import-heavy, that with the US is driven by exports. As a result, India enjoys a hefty $36.7 billion trade surplus with the US, while the trade with China leaves a debilitating deficit.