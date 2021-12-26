Data use needs to be deepened: CBIC

New Delhi: There is a need to scale up the use of data in tax administration for greater digital transformation, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

CBIC said that a delegation from India held successful discussions at a session of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) earlier this month on areas of critical and emerging importance and is set to discuss scaling up custom’s digital transformation at a meeting next year.

“The theme of WCO for the year 2022 is ‘scaling up custom’s digital transformation by embracing a data culture and building a customs data ecosystem'. While our approach and objective towards this goal has been a work in process and coalesces well with our strategy on GST too, there is a need for deepening and expanding the use of data in all areas of work. Let us think together on how we can achieve that," CBIC said in a weekly update posted on its website.

CBIC’s emphasis on deepening data use comes after its success in detecting numerous cases of fake invoicing and clandestine shifting of goods from factories without paying taxes by analysing data gathered from various sources. In the technology and data aided drive against tax evasion, CBIC has since last November detected over ₹38,000 crore of bogus claims from businesses for input tax credit. The customs department has also scaled up digitisation during the pandemic to cut down the interface between officials and merchants.

At present, another ministerial panel led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is exploring further GST system reforms to make the indirect tax system more efficient. The increased automatic sharing of information among regulatory and investigative agencies is also helping the government to improve tax compliance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.