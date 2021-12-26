Data use needs to be deepened: CBIC

“The theme of WCO for the year 2022 is ‘scaling up custom’s digital transformation by embracing a data culture and building a customs data ecosystem'. While our approach and objective towards this goal has been a work in process and coalesces well with our strategy on GST too, there is a need for deepening and expanding the use of data in all areas of work. Let us think together on how we can achieve that," CBIC said in a weekly update posted on its website.

