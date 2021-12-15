Data-driven lending will drive India's economy going forward: Nandan Nilekani

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Data-driven lending and credit to consumers, especially by leveraging digital footprints of consumers as they transact more and more online, will drive India's economy going forward by accelerating consumption and help the financial system recover post the coronavirus pandemic, said Infosys Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the acceleration of India's digital adoption at 14th mint Annual Banking Conclave, Nilekani said Aadhar, UPI, and many other systems have expanded India's digital footprint.

"Aadhar e-KYC has accelerated opening of bank accounts very easily, while Aadhar enabled payments system does about 90 million transactions a month worth about ₹25,000 crore. Aadhar was also a basis of digital signatures and India has sophisticated Digi Locker system where users can safely store their data," Nilekani said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As more and more consumers transact digitally, the next big opportunity is to leverage these digital footprints to the benefit of small and medium enterprises, Nilekani said.

