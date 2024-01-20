Davos 2024: Leaders leave WEF with a hope to rebuild trust
Several conversations between the social, private and public sectors expected to create a starting point for ‘rebuilding trust’.
As the annual jamboree of the World Economic Forum in the snow-clad resort came to an end on Friday, emergence of artificial intelligence, never-ending geopolitical tensions, and the outcome of what's in store when half of the world's population is going to elect a new government this year, including in India and the US, dominated the Swiss Promenade talks.