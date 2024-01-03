The Open Forum, organised by the World Economic Forum, for 2024 will be hosted at the local Swiss Alpine School in the heart of Davos between January 15 and 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year's theme for the Annual Meeting in Davos is 'From Lab to Life: Science in Action', said WEF in a statement.

Through Davos, WEF offers a platform for debate and interaction on controversial issues between the public and scholars, business leaders, and policy-makers around improving the state of the world.

Here's all you need to know: 1) Davos 2024 will be hosted between January 15 and 19, 2024.

2) It will be hosted at the local Swiss Alpine School in the heart of Davos.

3) The Open Forum registrations close on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 18:00 (Central European Time)

4) For the first time, local NGO Greenup, in collaboration with the city of Davos is hosting the Climate Hub which is open to all during the space of the Annual Meeting.

6) From India, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani, and Hardeep Singh Puri as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are likely to visit Davos.

7) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant may also attend the WEF event.

8) Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu may attend Davos 2024.

9) Business leaders Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Rishad Premji, and Adar Poonawalla will attend the event, reported Deccan Herald.

10) Among others, the heads of at least three PSUs – SBI, NTPC, and Indian Oil – are expected to attend the five-day event in Davos.

