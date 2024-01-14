Davos 2024: With ‘back to basics’ approach, 54th WEF meet begins tomorrow; What's on agenda?
Davos 2024: The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is all set to begin from tomorrow, January 15 and will continue till January 19, 2024 at the local Swiss Alpine School in the center of Davos. The annual meeting will welcome over 100 governments, major international organizations, 1,000 forum’s partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.