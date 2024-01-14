Davos 2024: The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is all set to begin from tomorrow, January 15 and will continue till January 19, 2024 at the local Swiss Alpine School in the center of Davos. The annual meeting will welcome over 100 governments, major international organizations, 1,000 forum’s partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

Davos 2024 is said to focus on the ‘back to basics’ approach, fostering open and constructive dialogue among government, business, and civil society leaders. The objective of the forum is to navigate the complexities of the current state of environment, offering insight through the latest advancements in society, tech, science, and industry.

Davos 2024: What's on agenda?

The four key focus areas at Davos 2024 are as follows:

1.Achieving security and cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions

Find an approach to effectively address security crises, such as the ongoing situation in the Middle East, while simultaneously addressing the underlying forces of fragmentation. Laying out strategies that can be employed to identify crucial areas for cooperation, ensuring a mutually beneficial outcome for all stakeholders.

2.Creating growth and jobs for a new era

Discuss how government, business, and civil society can collaborate on a new economic framework to prevent a decade of low growth and prioritise the well-being of individuals. Also, finding a way to minimise trade-offs and maximise synergies, when traditional measures seem inadequate.

3.Artificial Intelligence as a driving force for the economy and society

Finding ways to harness AI for the benefit of all and discussing how it can interact with other transformative technologies, including 5/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

4.A long-term strategy for climate, nature, and energy

Discussing an approach to develop a comprehensive, long-term approach to achieve carbon neutrality and promote a nature-positive world by 2050. Aim to develop strategies that can be implemented to ensure affordable, secure, and inclusive access to energy, food, and water.

Davos 2023: Day-wise plan:

More than 60 heads of state and government, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several business leaders, such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Microsoft’s top executives, are coming to Switzerland to discuss the biggest global challenges during the WEF annual gathering.

Tue., Jan. 16:

DAVOS FORUM – The first full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of business elites and global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, will feature speeches from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan as well as dozens of sessions about everything from artificial intelligence, climate change and the global economy.

Wed., Jan. 17:

DAVOS FORUM – Speeches from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, new Argentine President Javier Milei and French President Emmanuel Macron will dominate the second full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of business elites and global leaders.

Thu., Jan. 18:

DAVOS FORUM – The last full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of business elites and global leaders will feature comments from Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shyaa Al Sudani, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and sessions on climate change, geopolitical tensions, the global economy and AI, including one with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

DAVOS FORUM-AI: Some of the world's top minds on artificial intelligence, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, are talking about the opportunities and pitfalls of the rapidly developing technology as the world heads into a major election year where AI-powered misinformation and disinformation pose a major threat.

