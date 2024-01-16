Davos 2024: World leaders gather to rebuild trust
Though major discussions and meetings will begin only today, Monday evening saw the Forum officially opening with a concert.
Political and corporate leaders from around the world were gradually getting into the business of talking at the snow-clad tiny Swiss resort on the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. A slowing economy, pressing and flaring geopolitical tensions, and the impact of the wars in West Asia and Ukraine, never-ending climate woes, and the role of artificial intelligence will be keeping the honchos busy through the week.