Davos and the Rise of Mistrust
SummaryInstead of trying to be more like government, big corporations should try to be more like small business.
Next week brings the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sometimes cast as a meeting place for global capitalism. More precisely, it’s an annual opportunity for global politicians and activists to persuade American CEOs to stop being capitalists.
