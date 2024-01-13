Davos and the Rise of Mistrust

Next week brings the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sometimes cast as a meeting place for global capitalism. More precisely, it’s an annual opportunity for global politicians and activists to persuade American CEOs to stop being capitalists.

The ostensibly nonprofit forum’s well-paid founder, Klaus Schwab, has an enduringly successful shtick. He tells the CEOs that people have lost trust in large institutions like theirs. Then he tells them that to help rebuild such trust, they must stop focusing on the needs of shareholders and instead serve a larger universe of “stakeholders" like him who may have no stake in the businesses but do have strong opinions about climate and diversity.

Of course if shareholders, customers and voters trusted such policies there would be no need for the Schwab sales pitch. This in turn raises the question of whether Mr. Schwab and his fellow “stakeholders" in the world of tax-exempt entities are themselves contributing to a loss of trust—along with the loss of government revenue, of course.

Looking forward to next week, The World Economic Forum announces:

In 2022, the theme was “Trust-based and action-oriented cooperation."

In 2020 the forum said that 2021 would be a “crucial year to rebuild trust."

This alleged trust-building exercise has been going on for a while. A 2010 Journal report on various Davos events reported:

To be sure, nothing says trust like a Bill Clinton appearance. But the beard-stroking discussions about trust were already well under way long before he showed up. Back in 2003 Peter Steinfels reported for the New York Times:

Along the way, Mr. Schwab seems to have played a role in changing business behavior. One can make a strong case that the “stakeholder" nonsense he promotes helped inspire the insufferable corporate fad in which every product in your shopping cart had to express an opinion.

But what does Mr. Schwab actually know about serving markets? When it comes to understanding the needs of customers and building a business, let’s just say that Klaus Schwab is no Charles Schwab.

To be fair, Klaus Schwab’s official biography makes clear that he has managed to accumulate a wealth of honors, awards, titles and credentials along the way. What would we do without experts?

But one can’t help but wonder if the rise of mistrust in large institutions that he bemoans is directly related to big businesses taking on political and social agendas. Polling indeed shows a great deal of mistrust in large organizations, including government agencies. This is in contrast to the large degree of trust people continue to place in that great American institution known as small business.

Let’s hope that corporate CEOs resolve to run their companies less like politicians and more like proprietors.

Speaking of trust, in June of 2020 Mr. Schwab wrote:

COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But, while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable.

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset" of capitalism.

There are many reasons to pursue a Great Reset, but the most urgent is COVID-19.

If the world learned anything from the Covid panic, it is that people who view a public health challenge as an opportunity to reorder society are not to be trusted.

James Freeman is the co-author of “The Cost: Trump, China and American Revival" and also the co-author of “Borrowed Time: Two Centuries of Booms, Busts and Bailouts at Citi."