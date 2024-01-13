Davos and the Rise of Mistrust

The ostensibly nonprofit forum’s well-paid founder, Klaus Schwab, has an enduringly successful shtick. He tells the CEOs that people have lost trust in large institutions like theirs. Then he tells them that to help rebuild such trust, they must stop focusing on the needs of shareholders and instead serve a larger universe of “stakeholders" like him who may have no stake in the businesses but do have strong opinions about climate and diversity.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial