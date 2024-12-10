DEA’s Ajay Seth given additional charge as Revenue Secretary after Sanjay Malhotra’s appointment as RBI Governor

The Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry has appointed Ajay Seth, as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue after Sanjay Malhotra's appointment as the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, according to the official notification released on Tuesday, December 10.

“The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Shri Ajay Seth, lAS (KN:1987), Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” according to the official notification from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Seth has been assigned this additional role in addition to his current charge as the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

Seth's appointment for the additional role is with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to the official notification.

Who is Ajay Seth? Ajay Seth is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who became the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in April 2021.

Seth has a long-standing political career of nearly 33 years with experience and specialization in finance and taxation. Along with the two, he also has almost three years of experience in the social sector, urban transport, and infrastructure. He has held multiple positions in the central government and the Karnataka State government.

IAS Ajay Seth has a Bachelor in Technologies (BTech) degree from the University of Roorkee, and later, he also got a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines.