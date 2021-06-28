Debt  at  58.8%  of  GDP as economy shrinks

In May, rating agency Moody’s said India’s credit profile is increasingly constrained by obstacles to economic growth, a high debt burden and a weak financial system. “Should downside risks to growth or the financial system materialize, negative consequences for India’s fiscal strength would follow. The longer the period of relatively subdued growth, the more likely it is that India’s debt burden will continue to rise. And the crystallization of further contingent liabilities for the government, in the event of renewed financial support to financial institutions, would only add to the debt burden," it added.