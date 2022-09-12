Debt funds are hurting, but fund houses are fine

Debt instruments carry a fixed interest rate, but that gets diluted in a mutual fund portfolio, where they have to be marked to market continuously. Thus, when interest rates in the economy rise, prices of existing debt paper fall and, by extension, the net asset values (NAVs) of debt funds invested in them also fall. Typically, the longer the tenure of a debt paper, the greater the impact. This century, there have been four phases when interest rates have risen for significant periods. The longest and most pronounced was between March 2004 and July 2008, when the yield on a 10-year government bond rose from 5.2% to 9.3%. The current increase so far is about half in both duration and extent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}