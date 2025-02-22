Debt has always been the ruin of great powers. Is the US next?
Niall Ferguson , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 22 Feb 2025, 01:22 PM IST
SummaryFrom Habsburg Spain to Trump’s America, there’s no escaping the consequences of spending more on interest payments than on defense.
Is that the heady scent of hubris, wafting through the winter air of Washington, D.C.? So bold has President Trump been in the first month of his second term that nervous Europeans wonder if the American republic is now unabashedly an empire. Trump renames seas. He reclaims canals. He demands Greenland. He trolls Canada. His proposal for peace in Gaza is wholesale resettlement of its population. His plan for peace in Ukraine begins to look a lot like partition.
