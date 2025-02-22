Debt has always been the ruin of great powers. Is the US next?

There are four important differences between Britain in the 1930s and the U.S. in the 2020s, and all of them work to America’s disadvantage. First, the term structure of U.S. debt is shorter, making it more sensitive to changes in interest rates. That makes it inherently harder to “inflate debt away" like the U.K. after World War II. Second, much more of it is in the hands of foreign investors. Third, the trend of real interest rates in the U.S. seems less likely to be downward than it was in 1930s Britain.