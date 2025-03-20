Debt issuance by governments of rich countries to hit record high, OECD says
SummarySome 85% of that issuance will be accounted for by the U.S., Japan, France, Italy and the U.K.
Governments in rich countries are set to issue a record $17 trillion in bonds this year as the higher cost of refinancing existing debts continues to push their interest bills higher, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more