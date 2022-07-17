Debt-market jitters come for leveraged loans
- Default rates remain low, but loans’ slide reflects concerns about a slowing economy
For most of 2022, junk-rated loans made to debt-laden companies gave investors stability amid battered credit markets. Now, recession fears are pushing down loan values and cutting returns in the $1.4 trillion leveraged-loan market.
The recent downturn for these loans—which fund mergers or business operations and are sold to big groups of investors—shows how markets’ fixation with surging inflation earlier this year has given way to broader concerns about the economy.
Through April, while government- and corporate-bond prices plummeted, the leveraged-loan market barely blinked. S&P’s leveraged-loan index shed just 0.3%, including price changes and interest payments, during that time. By contrast, S&P’s U.S. high-yield corporate-bond index was down 8%.
Junk loans were resilient because the interest that they pay typically rises and falls with benchmark rates. That allowed loans to hold their value even when rates climbed quickly as the Federal Reserve ramped up its fight against inflation.
Since the start of May, however, leveraged loans have taken a leg down, with S&P’s tracker returning minus 4.5% during a stretch when the high-yield index was down 5%. Loans are still outperforming most other corners of the credit markets this year, but the recent slide reflects building concerns about how a slowing economy could affect junk-rated borrowers’ finances.
“The last couple months have been a slow bleed," said Purnima Puri, a portfolio manager at HPS Investment Partners. Recently, loan yields have increased relative to ultrasafe benchmarks, she said, a sign of economic pessimism.
“I think the credit-spread widening is indicative of increased recession probability," she said.
As the interest borrowers pay on leveraged loans rises and falls with benchmark rates, it has a push-and-pull effect on investors’ financial analysis. Rising rates mean stronger returns for loan investors. But they also increase the financial burden on companies that have borrowed funds.
That has left loan investors facing crosscurrents as the economic outlook darkens. On one hand, borrowers owe higher interest at the same time that a slowing economy threatens to hurt their business results. On the other hand, defaults are near their lowest-ever levels, and few investors see any particular breaking point on the horizon.
Worsening financial conditions can hurt leveraged loans even if corporate borrowers don’t default. The biggest buyers of leveraged loans are funds called collateralized loan obligations, which pool them into securities that are sold to investors.
As the economy froze up during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, credit-rating firms downgraded swaths of leveraged loans, cutting CLOs’ demand for low-rated loans because of the funds’ loan-quality rules. A version of that dynamic could repeat if a recession sets in, said Sinjin Bowron, a portfolio manager at Beach Point Capital Management.
“While we don’t anticipate a big default wave, we do anticipate a big downgrade wave," Mr. Bowron said. “That will have an impact, especially because CLOs are a big buyer base."
For now, demand from CLOs has held steady. Issuance of new CLOs was down just 14% year over year through June, while new leveraged-loan issuance dropped 49%, according to Leveraged Commentary & Data. The trickle of new loan deals has led CLOs to buy up more loans that were already held by other investors, helping support loan prices.
Even as the economy slows, most investors see widespread defaults as unlikely—especially given how safe leveraged loans have been over the last year. In April, leveraged-loan defaults in S&P’s index stood at 0.26%, matching a record low from 2007. If the economy contracts in the coming months, as many investors now expect, that figure will likely rise, although not necessarily to dramatic levels, said James Fellows, chief investment officer at First Eagle Alternative Credit.
“I think it’s going to be more that default rates will normalize," Mr. Fellows said, as opposed to rising above historical norms. S&P analysts forecast that defaults could rise to 1.75% by March, well below the peak above 4% that they reached during the early days of the pandemic.
Last year saw a flood of refinancings as companies rushed to take advantage of easy borrowing conditions. That means many loans won’t come due until the mid-to-late 2020s, reducing the risk that companies will need new financing during the height of a potential near-term recession. Most loans, meanwhile, now also come with a relatively narrow and borrower-friendly set of rules, or covenants, that govern when lenders can consider distressed loans in default.
Those factors should help keep defaults low, investors said. “You need a maturity, or you need a covenant, to actually have a default," Ms. Puri said.
As recession jitters set in, the slide in loan prices has made them look cheap to some investors. Healthy loans have recently traded at 90 to 95 cents on the dollar, said Carlyle’s co-head of liquid credit, Lauren Basmadjian. Such discounts boost potential returns if the market rights itself.
“That gives the opportunity for real price appreciation," Ms. Basmadjian said. “These entry prices in loans are extremely rare."
