December economy wrap: Red Sea, US pivot, and EU architect
Summary
- The attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have led to a rise in shipping costs, while possibility of rate cuts by Fed has lifted sentiments.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global economic data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts attempt to explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India. This time, we explain the impact of the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea on world trade and the policy pivot by the US Federal Reserve signalling rate cuts this year.