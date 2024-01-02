December economy wrap: Red Sea, US pivot, and EU architect

Policy pivot

After aggressively hiking the interest rate for more than a year, the US Federal Reserve has kept the rate steady since August in what has been termed as a ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate regime to bring inflation towards the 2% aim. However, in its latest policy meeting in December, the Fed, while keeping the interest rate unchanged, signalled that there could be at least three rate cuts in 2024. While this was less than what the markets had anticipated, it was still seen as a policy pivot, which led to the 10-year US bond yield to slide below 4%. The minutes of the meeting, due this week, will offer more clarity on the Fed’s stance. The rate cut signal would be particularly helpful for the Reserve Bank of India, which is also expected to deliver rate cuts in the current year, should inflation continue to move towards the medium-term target of 4%.