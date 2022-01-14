NEW DELHI: India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to 13.56% in December compared to 14.23% in November due to milder fuel and power prices , but remained in double digits for the ninth consecutive month.

The latest inflation print is exponentially higher than the 1.95% reading for December 2020, primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products, according to a government statement on Friday.

Experts said WPI would remain in double digits till March and that the duration of the Omicron wave in India could prompt the central bank's monetary policy committee to decide on increasing repo rates in its next meeting in February.

“The duration of the current wave and the severity of restrictions will determine whether policy normalisation (change in stance to neutral along with hike in reverse repo rate) can commence in April 2022, or be delayed further to June 2022," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency Icra Ltd.

“Once normalisation commences, we subsequently expect two repo rate hikes of 25 bps each, followed by a pause to reassess the durability of growth," she noted.

Primary food inflation surged to a 23-month high of 9.6% in December from 0.06% in October 2021, reflecting the unfavourable base particularly for vegetables. Vegetable price inflation soared to 31.56% last month from 3.91% in November.

A large scale easing of year-on-year inflation for minerals, crude and natural gas compared to November gave some respite, partly reflecting the impact of the spread of Omicron on global commodity prices.

Core inflation rose a modest 0.3% to 11% in December, easing to a six-month low even as global commodity prices corrected on account of the impact of Omicron and domestic producers undertook price increases in various sectors to protect margins against the cumulative impact of the rise in input costs, Nayar noted.

Wholesale fuel and power inflation climbed down to 32.3% in December, from 39.81% in November. Inflation in food articles, however, witnessed an uptick sequentially at 9.56 % in December against 4.88% in November.

“Although the prices of various food items have displayed a seasonal downtrend, and the INR has appreciated in recent weeks, the global prices of several commodities have retraced an upward trajectory as the concerns around the impact of Omicron on global demand have abated," Nayar added, noting that a base effect will help moderate the WPI inflation as Q4 FY2022 progresses.

