Deciphering the India-UK Free Trade Agreement

India and the United Kingdom have a multi-dimensional strategic partnership, and are actively engaged in bilateral trade. The two countries agreed to begin formal negotiations for an FTA in January 2022, aiming to advance trade and investment relations between them. The fifth round of FTA talks concluded on 29 July, and the expectation is that negotiations would be completed and the stage set for the FTA by October. The FTA is important for both countries as it would provide a boost and create a robust framework of overall trade and investment between the two countries.