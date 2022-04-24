Deciphering the rise in Wholesale Price Index

WPI, which has been in double digits for the past 11 months, rose to 14.55% in March as against 13.11% in February. Retail inflation in March peaked at 6.95%, well above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band. WPI measures increase in prices at the wholesalers’ point and takes into account price increases of only goods, while the consumer price index (CPI) measures price increases at the point of retailer and accounts for changes in prices of goods and services. WPI has a maximum weightage of 64.23% for manufactured goods, while CPI’s maximum weightage of 45.86% is assigned to food and beverages.