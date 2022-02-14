Decision on issuance of green bonds next month: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said the decision with respect to issuance of sovereign green bonds announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 will be taken in March.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced that the Centre will issue sovereign bonds to mobilise resources for green infrastructure.

"The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy," FM Sitharaman had said.

Speaking at press briefing after customary post Budget address of the Finance Minister to RBI board members, Das said the monitoring group on cash and debt management will meet next month and it will plan for the issuance of green bonds.

"The main rationale behind going for green bond is that world over there are a lot of investors who have dedicated funds to invest in green bonds. So, basically when you float a green bond, ... (it) has a specified and dedicated purpose," he said.

It will help widen the participation of international investors in the domestic bond market because there are a lot of funds internationally available which are dedicated for investing in green infrastructure projects.

Green bonds to be rupee-denominated with long tenure

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth had said that the issuance of sovereign green bonds is part of the government's overall borrowing programme. He also said these rupee-denominated papers will have long tenure to suit the requirement of green infrastructure projects.

"At this point of time, we are looking at the domestic markets and rupee-denominated...the tenure would be normal like any G-sec tenure. It would be medium to long term but not short term. Fund mobilised will be used in the infrastructure sector, which has a requirement of long term finances," Seth said.

Before taking a decision on quantum, Seth said the RBI will come out with a framework, which will have details about projects or sectors that would qualify for funding under the sovereign green bonds.

Meanwhiel, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said that India is ranked next to China among the emerging market economies in terms of issuance of green bonds.

"India has seen an increasing number of issuance in the overseas green bond market. India is currently ranked 2nd (after China) among the emerging market economies in green bonds issuance," he said.

Union Budget 2022-23 had indicated that green bonds are part of the overall borrowing for the next financial year.

During 2022-23, the government plans to borrow a record ₹11.6 lakh crore from the market to meet its expenditure requirement to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about inclusion of G-secs in the global indices, he said, "It is a process and earlier fully accessible route was introduced whereby certain G-secs are fully accessible to the foreign investors. We are moving towards that. It is work in progress as far as inclusion in indices is concerned."

The move would attract higher foreign flows as many overseas funds are mandated to track global indices. It will also help bring in large passive investments from overseas, as a result of which more domestic capital would be available for industry as crowding out would be reduced.

Some specified securities which will be listed on the indices will not have a lock-in requirement.

Globally, there are some large institutional investors that track these indices, such as Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Market Bond index, for positional decisions on sovereign papers.

To facilitate this, the central bank in 2020 opened certain specified categories of government securities (G-Secs) for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.