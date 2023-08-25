Low costs, robust demand, strong consumption to fuel Indian companies' earnings, says Moody's1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Moody's expects that falling raw material costs, strong domestic consumption, and government infrastructure spending will support Indian company earnings
Signalling boost in Indian economy, Moody's Investors Services has said that low raw material costs, robust domestic consumption and sustained government spending on infrastructure will support earnings of Indian non-financial firms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message