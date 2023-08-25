Signalling boost in Indian economy, Moody's Investors Services has said that low raw material costs, robust domestic consumption and sustained government spending on infrastructure will support earnings of Indian non-financial firms.

As per Moody's rating of Indian companies, their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will grow 5%-10% over the next two years as prices of key raw materials like crude oil and coking coal retreat from 2022-highs, it said in a note dated Thursday.

State-owned oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd - will benefit the most from slide in crude prices. Same will not be the case for upstream oil companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India as their revenues will take a hit, Moody's said.

Moody's said JSW Steel will benefit the most from falling cooking coal prices. The main reason will be the positive impact of low prices on its operating costs. Whereas, Tata Steel is likely to see limited gains due to lower profitability in its Europe business.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries and top cement maker Ultratech Cement are also expected to witness strong earnings growth over the coming two years.

Capital spending to remain high at nearly 4 trillion

Moody's also underlined that capital spending will also remain high at nearly 4 trillion rupees. Major chunk of capital expenditure will be made by firms like Reliance, ONGC, IOC, telecom firms and steelmakers incurring the bulk of the expenditure. But it is unlikely to drag earnings.

“Expected earnings growth combined with prudent balance sheet management over the last 12-18 months will buffer the impact of high capital spending."

A range of factors will drive growth of Indian companies in the coming years. The Moody's mentioned India's young population, steady demand and rising spending power as major reasons behind the boost. All these factors would keep domestic consumption "robust" at least till the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, hinted that the upcoming GDP data of the first quarter of FY23-24 will reflect good numbers for India. While addressing the ongoing B20 Summit in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said that India showcased an accelerated pace of economic reforms in past nine years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.