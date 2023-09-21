Declining household financial saving trend signals preference for real estate, not distress: finance ministry2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Overall household savings at current prices, which include financial, physical assets and jewellery, grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.2% between FY14 and FY22
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday sought to dispel worries expressed by economists about the declining trend of financial savings of households saying it signaled a shift in their investment preference for non-financial assets like houses, rather than any distress.