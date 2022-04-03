Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is planning to launch is much-awaited super-app on 7 April, which will set up a direct fight with other conglomerates Amazon and Reliance's Jio Platforms. The company has already made the app available on the Play Store for android users, but it will be operational on 7 April.

Till now, the app was tested and was available only among the Tata Group employees. Here's a deep dive into what the app offers and what are the services available to users and how is different from other super apps.

What is Tata Neu?

Tata Neu is an all-in-one platform that offers all the group's services on a single app. The app will be packed with exclusive offers, benefits and privileges.

It is a one-stop-shop for for a seamless shopping and payments experience. Users can find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. People can also pay instantly for any of online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more, using Tata Pay.

According to the information available with Play Store, Tata Neu app rewards every time users shop, book flights and hotels, and more. For spending, the Tata Neu app offers rewards in the form of Neu coins that are redeemable for other services.

They can also consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage finances, plan next holiday or perhaps just a next meal. "There’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu," the group said

Some features of Tata Pay:

- Merchant checkouts: Users can make payments across multiple Tata brand apps, websites and in-store using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI and more

- QR Payments: They can also scan and pay via QR code at any merchant of choice. Be it local stores, theatres, chemists or any store, scan every QR code and transact with Tata Pay UPI

- All bills in one go: People can track and conveniently pay electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, recharges and more, all in one go

- Instant payments: Transferring money to friends or a family member or any of the contacts directly to their bank account can be done from user's bank account, using Tata Pay UPI.

Services on Tata Neu app

Users can access to various digital services that the Tata Group offers such as booking AirAsia flights, booking hotels at Taj Group, ordering groceries from Bigbasket and many other services.

