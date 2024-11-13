Decoding India’s food inflation | Vegetable prices sizzle to 57-month high; Any respite in near-term? Experts weigh in

  • India's food inflation: Vegetable inflation hardened to a 57-month high of 42.2 per cent in October, which weighed on food and beverages basket in the inflation index

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
In picture: Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT
In picture: Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

The CPI inflation worryingly soared further to a 14-month high of 6.2% in October 2024, breaching the upper limit of the MPC's medium term target range of 2-6%. The sequential hardening in inflation was largely led by the food and beverages segment, followed by a mild uptick in the core items.

The food and beverages inflation surged to an eye-watering 9.7% in October 2024 from 8.4% in the previous month, amid an uptick in seven of the 12 food groups. Vegetables inflation hardened to a 57-month high of 42.2% from 36.0% in September 2024, which weighed on the food and beverages and, consequently, the headline inflation prints in the month. Excluding vegetables, both these prints were much more benign, at 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively, albeit slightly higher than the readings seen in September 2024.

Meanwhile, factory output as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) rose 3.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) in September, fuelled by growth in manufacturing, the statistics ministry data showed. While that is a rebound from the 0.1% contraction seen in August, it is still lower than the industrial output reported during nine of the past 12 months.

 

Onion prices to cool down with arrival of new kharif crop

Onion prices are expected to further cool down in the coming days as the arrival of fresh kharif crop has begun, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said on Wednesday.

Currently, the average all-India retail price of onion is ruling at 54 per kg and the prices have declined in the past one month after the government's subsidised sale of onion in key consuming centers, the official said.

The government is disposing of the buffer stock onion in the retail market at a subsidised rate of 35 per kg in Delhi-NCR and other cities to provide relief to consumers from high prices.

The government has a buffer stock of 4.5 lakh tonne of onion, of which 1.5 lakh tonne has been disposed till date.

According to the ministry official, the buffer stock onion is being transported to key consuming centres through railways for the first time and is helping boost the supplies.

"We will continue with the bulk rail transportation of buffer onion till we exhaust with the stock and prices stabalise," the official said.

About 4,850 tonne of onion has been supplied through rail rakes in the last few weeks to Delhi, Chennai, and Guhawati. A maximum of 3,170 tonne onion was transported to the price-sensitive Delhi market.

"Another rake of 730 tonne by cooperative Nafed is expected to reach Delhi tomorrow," the official said noting this should further boost the availability and ease prices.

There was sudden pressure on onion prices in the last two days as mandis were closed and labourers were on leave due to festival season, the official said adding that the situation, however, has started improving now.

The official also mentioned that production is expected to be higher.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Decoding India's food inflation | Vegetable prices sizzle to 57-month high; Any respite in near-term? Experts weigh in

