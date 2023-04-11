The Met has predicted normal rains in the June-September monsoon season—in spite of the likelihood of El Nino conditions developing by July, which usually negatively impacts rainfall. But private forecaster Skymet expects rains to be below normal. Mint takes a close look.

What has the IMD forecast?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the June-September south-west monsoon to be normal, at 96% of the long period or 50-year average (LPA). Monsoon is termed ‘normal’ when rainfall is in the range of 96-104% of LPA. If the forecast turns out to be correct, 2023 will mark the fifth straight year of normal to excess rains. The forecast is a major relief for rural India as nearly half of India’s kharif crop area which does not have assured irrigation depends on monsoon rains. However, a lot will depend on rainfall distribution over time and across regions since both are important factors for crop yields.

How exact are these forecasts?

While IMD predicts a normal monsoon, Skymet expects rainfall to be below normal, at 94% of LPA (2 percentage points lower than IMD forecast). Rainfall is considered to be below normal when it is 90-95% of LPA. Both forecasts come with an error margin of +/-5% which means the actual numbers could well turn out to be short of normal. A comparison of forecasts by both agencies shows that between 2018-2022, in four out of five years, the predictions were off the mark, after accounting for the error margin. The situation will be clear when IMD issues an updated forecast in May.

What about El Nino conditions?

The IMD has said that El Nino conditions are likely to develop by July which could mean lower rainfall in the second half of the monsoon (August and September). El Nino phenomenon refers to the warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean waters. However, of the fifteen El Nino years between 1951-2022, six witnessed normal to above normal rains.

How critical is monsoon to farming?

Over the years, Indian agriculture has become more resilient to sub-par rains. This is due to better access to irrigation and use of electric or diesel water pumps. Lower rains do not have any significant impact in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, India’s bread baskets. However, deficit rains in central and western India can lead to lower production of pulses and oilseeds where India is dependent on imports. In 2018-19 when rains fell short, food production did not see any dip.

Will there be an impact on rural income?

Even in situations when food production is not severely affected, profitability on the farm can take a hit. This is due to higher spending on providing irrigation, leading to higher cultivation costs. This is particularly true of eastern UP, Bihar and West Bengal where access to irrigation is poor. In Jharkhand and Bundelkhand deficit rains can cause distress migration among marginal farmers and the landless. So, sub-par rains can delay consumption recovery in rural India.