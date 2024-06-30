Deep Kalra’s prescription for reviving Indian tourism includes a ₹2,000-cr bill
SummaryFor one, the chair of the World Travel and Tourism Council India Initiative suggests more aggressive spending on the ‘Incredible India’ campaign, after the government in its interim budget for 2024-25 allocated a meager ₹3 crore for marketing India as a tourism desination
India’s tourism industry is poised for a strong comeback, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. But a steep cut in the interim budget for promoting Indian tourism overseas and high hotel taxes remain constant worries for the tourism sector, said Deep Kalra, chairperson of the World Travel and Tourism Council India Initiative.