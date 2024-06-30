Indian travel agents were unhappy about the four-fold increase last year in the tax collected at source on international tour packages. This increased the upfront cost for travellers as the TCS rate skyrocketed from 5% to 20%, even though the tax is technically refundable at the end of the accounting year. Does this need to go away?

Currently, travellers have to pay TCS when they buy overseas tour packages or send money abroad under a scheme called the liberalised remittance scheme. The tax rates for this are either 5% or 20%. Although you can use this tax to reduce advance tax payments, it can’t be used to lower the taxes taken out of one’s salary or income tax. Since salaried workers pay a lot in taxes already, changing the law to let them use TCS to reduce their salary taxes would help them and make the tax system fairer.