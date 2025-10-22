Mint Explainer | Why harnessing deep-sea and offshore fisheries is important for India
Vijay C Roy 4 min read 22 Oct 2025, 12:08 pm IST
Summary
With a coastline of over 11,000 km, the potential for sustainable seafood production is immense. However, significant gaps in infrastructure and technology hinder progress.
Harnessing India’s deep-sea and offshore fisheries is critical to unlocking vast yet underutilised marine resources that can strengthen food security, boost exports and improve livelihoods along the coast. India is among the world’s largest fish producers and fisheries plays an important role in the national economy.
