Deficit to deluge: India’s swinging monsoon test
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the heavy rains were caused by a western disturbance interacting with the monsoon flow. The worst, it says, is over.
Heavy rainfall across North India has pushed monsoon into surplus territory for the entire country. But instead of cheer, the sudden deluge served as a grim reminder of recurrent climate shocks and the resultant human and economic toll. Mint explains:
