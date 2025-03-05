(Bloomberg) -- An unusual delay in Indonesia’s reporting of monthly budget data has investors raising questions on the state of government finances after President Prabowo Subianto ordered a radical overhaul of spending and revenue plans to boost growth.

Indonesia had yet to report its January budget balance as of Wednesday, with the finance ministry citing scheduling issues. The government typically holds the budget briefing two to three weeks after the end of the previous month. The latest data were the December numbers reported on January 6.

The January report is keenly awaited because, during that month, Prabowo ordered ministries, agencies and local governments to review their spending and free up as much as 306.7 trillion rupiah ($19 billion) in state funds.

Investors are awaiting the latest data “to better gauge the impact of recent fiscal measures,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. economist Lavanya Venkateswaran said.

The lack of information on the latest fiscal standing could impact investor sentiment. The rupiah is down 2.8% in the past three months, making it Asia’s worst-performing currency, while the main stock index has dropped 10.7% over that period. Bond market sentiment is also being affected.

“Without the information, bond yields were unable to keep up with the bullish rally that has taken place in the US Treasury market over the past two weeks,” said Lionel Priyadi, a fixed income and macro strategist at PT Mega Capital in Jakarta. “The prolonged delay may turn out creating negative sentiment.”

Finance Ministry spokesman Deni Surjantoro said on Wednesday that they’re still working on the schedule “because of the busy agenda.”

Unusual Delay

Barclays Plc economist Brian Tan also called the hold up “unusual,” while noting that it may just reflect issues around the ongoing budget review.

The monthly update typically includes a briefing by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on the performance of government revenues, expenditures and financing.

The finance ministry was supposed to hold a hearing with parliament on Monday morning, but that was canceled. Indrawati was seen at the presidential palace on Tuesday, where she was attending a closed-door meeting with Prabowo to discuss next year’s state budget, local media reported.

Prabowo’s administration has put forward a raft of policies that could affect the fiscal standing of Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The spending cuts are meant to allow funds to be reallocated to the president’s priority programs.

Indonesia’s leader has said the savings from spending cuts could be funneled to the new sovereign wealth fund Danantara. But he has seen complaints about his orders to reduce spending and the government, which scaled back a planned tax hike this year, is also facing criticisms on the revenue side.

The newly implemented tax administration system, known as Coretax, cost more than $70 million to develop and aims to digitize and streamline Indonesia’s various tax systems. Local media has reported that taxpayers have complained about persistent technical errors that are making it difficult for them to pay their dues.

The budget data, when it emerges, may turn out to be constructive. OCBC, for one, estimates that the net savings from Indonesia’s budget overhaul could yield some 166 trillion rupiah in savings, or 0.7% of GDP.

Still, “it would certainly be best for these updates to resume sooner rather than later, before investors’ imaginations start to wander,” Barclays’ Tan said.

