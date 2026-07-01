The ‘Hi, hello’ monsoon: In rural India, an anxious, high-stakes wait for the skies to swell

On a late June afternoon, Raja Chourey is a bluster of emotions. A farmer in his 50s, Chourey manages a fertile patch of land in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh. The farm, burrowed next to a forested hill, is a short distance from the revered Narmada River which originates in and courses through central India.
Beginning in April, a series of unfortunate events hit Chourey in quick succession.
A chunk of the wheat he harvested was sold to local traders at a discount to the government-promised minimum support price, due to technical glitches in the state-run crop purchase portal. The result was a loss, running over ₹70,000. In the following month, short-duration moong beans, planted right after the winter wheat harvest, were damaged by a freak hailstorm. And now, the mother of all misfortunes is threatening to upend his plans—the monsoon rains are delayed and scanty.